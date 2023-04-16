Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $125.62.
Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Applied Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.
Applied Materials Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
