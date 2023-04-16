Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock worth $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.02.

NASDAQ:META opened at $221.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.28 and a 200 day moving average of $148.16. The company has a market capitalization of $574.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

