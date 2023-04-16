Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,580 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,330 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $199.44. 3,777,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,553. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,719.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.15 and a 200-day moving average of $166.60.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

