Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $116,429,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,710,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after acquiring an additional 970,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

