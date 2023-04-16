Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.20% of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROBO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 110,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,597. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.06. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $55.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

