Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $958,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,075,000 after buying an additional 4,423,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,413,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,201,000 after buying an additional 1,286,810 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.70. 2,110,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

