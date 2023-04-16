Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.2 %

CHD opened at $88.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.