Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $252.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).
