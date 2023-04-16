Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 123 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $128.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,805. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

