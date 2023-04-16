Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,125 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,151. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.86. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 428.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.