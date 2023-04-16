Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TT traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $174.98. 771,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.19 and a 200-day moving average of $172.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.72.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

