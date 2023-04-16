Energi 24 Hour Volume Hits $160,222.85 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and approximately $160,222.85 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000667 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00063346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00041944 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,534,386 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.