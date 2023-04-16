Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Enservco Stock Performance
ENSV stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.53.
Enservco Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enservco (ENSV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.