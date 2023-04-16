Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

ENSV stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

