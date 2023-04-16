EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.87.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

EOG stock opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.50. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,346,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.