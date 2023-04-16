EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EOG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.87.
EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %
EOG stock opened at $121.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.50. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.
EOG Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,346,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EOG Resources (EOG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.