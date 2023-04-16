Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 526.5% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.80. 4,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,111. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

