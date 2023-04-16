EOS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.32 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00004060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and $129.60 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009323 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004646 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003682 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001151 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,088,430,253 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,433,141 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

