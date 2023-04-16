Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.39.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE CRK opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 126.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

