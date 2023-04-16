Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance
NYSE ELS opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Barclays upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.06.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.