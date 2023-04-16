Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $63.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.