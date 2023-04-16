Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $240.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.24.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $207.94 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.