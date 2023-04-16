Ethereum Classic Market Cap Hits $3.13 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.27 or 0.00073376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $140.50 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,355.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00333598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.26 or 0.00537815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00445516 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,501,469 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

