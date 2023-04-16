Evercore ISI Cuts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $73.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE:WRB opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

