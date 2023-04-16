Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 200 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

Everyman Media Group stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £56.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Everyman Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Rosehill acquired 50,000 shares of Everyman Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £46,000 ($56,965.94). Company insiders own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. It operates a network of 36 venues with 119 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

