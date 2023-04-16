Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 811,100 shares, an increase of 387.4% from the March 15th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 426.9 days.

Fanuc Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Fanuc stock traded up C$1.36 on Friday, reaching C$34.79. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869. Fanuc has a 1-year low of C$25.40 and a 1-year high of C$36.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.45.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

