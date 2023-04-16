Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269,097 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes comprises approximately 35.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 5.06% of Federated Hermes worth $163,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after buying an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,006,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,957,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 216,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

