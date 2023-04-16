Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 239.4% in March

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,311,200 shares, an increase of 239.4% from the March 15th total of 386,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.1 days.
Fibra UNO Price Performance
Shares of FBASF remained flat at $1.47 during midday trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Fibra UNO has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.68.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
