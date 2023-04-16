Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 239.4% in March

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,311,200 shares, an increase of 239.4% from the March 15th total of 386,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.1 days.

Fibra UNO Price Performance

Shares of FBASF remained flat at $1.47 during midday trading on Friday. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Fibra UNO has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.68.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

