Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $36.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,103,000 after purchasing an additional 792,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,576,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,522,000 after acquiring an additional 557,311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

