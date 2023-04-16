First Bancorp Inc ME Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

