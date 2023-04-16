First Bancorp Inc ME Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Bancorp Inc ME lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

