First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases 360 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,874,000 after buying an additional 625,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,797,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

