First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Up 92.5% in March

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. 44,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,376. The company has a market cap of $525.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at $247,138.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.