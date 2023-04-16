First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the March 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

