First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance

DVLU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 552,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.