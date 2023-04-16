First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance
DVLU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
