First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 277.7% in March

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 277.7% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

Shares of FSD remained flat at $11.43 during trading hours on Friday. 64,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 27.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It engages in the business of investing, under normal market conditions, a majority of its assets in a diversified portfolio of the United States and foreign high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade at the time of purchase.

