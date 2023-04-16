First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Down 76.4% in March

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTAG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAG. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

