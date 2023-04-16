First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the March 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXG. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

FTXG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. 376,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,994. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.