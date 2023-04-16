First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FYX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,828. The firm has a market cap of $785.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $91.96.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 160,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

