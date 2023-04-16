First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of FYX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,828. The firm has a market cap of $785.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.14. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $91.96.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
