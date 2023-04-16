Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $14.17 Average PT from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 1,529,026 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $10,015,120.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,937,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,490,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,934,422 shares of company stock worth $13,051,304. Insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSR opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Fisker has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

