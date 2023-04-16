FlatQube (QUBE) Price Reaches $1.13 on Top Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $1,964.59 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00003759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.14773418 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,807.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

