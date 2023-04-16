Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $35.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.29.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. Fluor has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 202.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Fluor by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Fluor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

