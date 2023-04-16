Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.89.

FTNT stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

