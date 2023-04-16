Fortum Oyj (FOJCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 9th

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Shares of FOJCY opened at $3.08 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj is engaged in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions, Uniper, and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

