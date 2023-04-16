Fortum Oyj (FOJCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on May 9th

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0557 per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.
Fortum Oyj Price Performance
Shares of FOJCY opened at $3.08 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.
About Fortum Oyj
