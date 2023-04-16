Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $1.17 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.05 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $272.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

