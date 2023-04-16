Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $17.35 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.4% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total transaction of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

