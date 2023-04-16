Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Short Interest Update

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the March 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Franklin Street Properties

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,181.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,271,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 225,903 shares of company stock worth $554,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Down 3.3 %

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.19. 1,728,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $122.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.