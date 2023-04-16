Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 84,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fresh Vine Wine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VINE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.39. 39,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,557. Fresh Vine Wine has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

Fresh Vine Wine Inc is a premier producer of low carb, low calorie premium wines principally in the United States. The company’s varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Ros?. Fresh Vine Wine Inc is based in MINNEAPOLIS.

