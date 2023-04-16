Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 84,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Fresh Vine Wine Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN VINE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.39. 39,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,557. Fresh Vine Wine has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.10.
Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile
