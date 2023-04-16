FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Short Interest Up 258.3% in March

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 258.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,232. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

