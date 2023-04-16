Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
Shares of FJTNY opened at $4.41 on Friday. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.
About Fuji Media
