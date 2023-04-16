Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Shares of FJTNY opened at $4.41 on Friday. Fuji Media has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

