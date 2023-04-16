Function X Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Function X has a market cap of $82.12 million and approximately $209,404.43 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Function X Token Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Function X Token Trading
