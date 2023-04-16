G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Up 149.3% in March

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, an increase of 149.3% from the March 15th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

G Medical Innovations Stock Performance

GMVD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 4,163,408 shares of the stock were exchanged. G Medical Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

Get G Medical Innovations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at G Medical Innovations

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About G Medical Innovations

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMVD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G Medical Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

(Get Rating)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.